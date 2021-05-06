Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $964,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

