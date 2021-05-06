Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $780.52 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00067228 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,545,625,742 coins and its circulating supply is 11,254,158,589 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

