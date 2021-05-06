Zilla 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,194.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Zilla has a total market cap of $516,215.14 and approximately $15,194.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00083358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00806976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00102033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.15 or 0.08939213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

