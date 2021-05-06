Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Announces May 14th IPO

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) is planning to raise $213 million in an IPO on Friday, May 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 12,900,000 shares at $15.50-$17.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, Zenvia Inc. generated $94.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $13.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $607.5 million.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, UBS Investment Bank and XP Investimentos served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Zenvia Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through our unified end-to-end platform. We empower companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized customer journey experiences. Our customer experience, or CX, communications platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels. Our unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) solutions focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp and Webchat. Our comprehensive platform assists our customers in several use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer information nutrition, customer onboarding actions, warnings, customer services with or without automation, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. We were founded in Brazil 17 years ago as a bootstrapped startup in a garage, serving businesses with complex networking infrastructures through our platform of APIs for SMS messaging connectivity. “.

Zenvia Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 672 employees. The company is located at Avenida Paulista, 2300, 18th Floor, Suites 182 and 184 São Paulo, São Paulo, 01310-300, Brazil and can be reached via phone at +55 (11) 4837-7440.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.