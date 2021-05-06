Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF remained flat at $$32.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
