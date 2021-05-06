Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.79 or 0.06270029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.51 or 0.02527986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.00598837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00227971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00772840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.82 or 0.00732229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00532974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005077 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

