Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

