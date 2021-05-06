Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to “Buy”

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

Shares of PRI opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87. Primerica has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Primerica by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

