Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Buy

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 166,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,147. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

