Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to “Hold”

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after purchasing an additional 398,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

