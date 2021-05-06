Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Performance of its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms is impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. Its restructuring measures should aid margins. The company carries a strong balance sheet. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, and closure of non-essential retail stores is a concern. The company’s declining revenues induced by the pandemic continue to bother. Its first-quarter earnings per share of $1.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3% and also improved 198.3% year over year on the back of lower expenses.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NYSE SYF opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 69,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,252,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

