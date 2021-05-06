Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

