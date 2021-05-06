Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Hold

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.20 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 978,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

