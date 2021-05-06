Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of CHUY opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $943.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.