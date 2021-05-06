Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Sell

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSSY. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.