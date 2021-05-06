Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Sell

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $733.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Harmonic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.