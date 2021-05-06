Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Strong Sell

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream’s operations are under pressure as the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the global energy demand, resulting in a dent in drilling activities. Moreover, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness, which can affect its financial flexibility. Its long-term debt to capitalization of 56.8% is much higher than the industry average of 48.9%. Notably, it reported weak first-quarter earnings due to a decrease in fresh water delivery volumes. Even though the firm recorded positive free cash flow (after dividends) in the first quarter, the second and third quarters are expected to witness a “bit of a negative.” Also, its move of slashing dividend payments had caught some investors by surprise. Given these headwinds, Antero Midstream is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

AM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

AM stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

