Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

