Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. 1,553,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,070. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

