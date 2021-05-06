Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $113.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.64 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $112.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $478.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $508.80 million, with estimates ranging from $501.74 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,962. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

