Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.30. Magna International posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Magna International by 147.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.91. 871,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

