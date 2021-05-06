Zacks: Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $16.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 74.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 72.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

