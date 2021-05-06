Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.13. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,199 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.