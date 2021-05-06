Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter.
Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $15.46.
About Cincinnati Bell
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.
