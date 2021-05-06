Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

