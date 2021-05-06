Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 345,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,241. The firm has a market cap of $991.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

