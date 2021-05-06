Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

