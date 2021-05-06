Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $105.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.38 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $262.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

TVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 330,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $15,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,540. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.