Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.26. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 723.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

SC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 812,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

