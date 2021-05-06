Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $445.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.27 million and the lowest is $439.80 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 154,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,572. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.