Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Luminex reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

