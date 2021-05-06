Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.62 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.88 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

