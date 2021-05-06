Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report $99.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. First Busey posted sales of $98.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $412.86 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $424.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.23 on Thursday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Busey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Busey by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

