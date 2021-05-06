Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $70.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 95,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Clarus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 1,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,829. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.59 million, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.