Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $151.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $154.80 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $238.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $809.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.37 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.59. 1,427,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $15,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $581,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

