Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000.

AIMC opened at $63.22 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -210.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

