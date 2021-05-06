Zacks: Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

SEMR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.21. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,811. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.