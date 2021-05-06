Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 267,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $15,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.