Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $80.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the lowest is $79.58 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $80.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $321.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $322.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $330.11 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

