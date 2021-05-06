Zacks: Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 1,259,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,711,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $56,315,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

