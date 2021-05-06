Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce sales of $23.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $155.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.68. 26,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,642. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

