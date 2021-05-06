Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Posted by on May 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 664,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $13,325,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.