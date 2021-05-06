Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 664,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $13,325,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

