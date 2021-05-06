Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 3,331,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

