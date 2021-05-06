Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 101.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

