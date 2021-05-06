York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.50. 3,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

