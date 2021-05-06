Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $885,375.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

