Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Yellow stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 166,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,810. Yellow has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87.

In other Yellow news, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

