Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yandex were worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

