Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

