Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

XYL traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $118.01. 5,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,829. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $117.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

