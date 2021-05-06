Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $115.60 and last traded at $113.26, with a volume of 3258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.60.

The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

